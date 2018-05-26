HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say a child has been shot in a Connecticut apartment building.
The 11-year-old boy was shot in the arm shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday outside of a Hartford apartment building.
The boy was taken to St. Francis Hospital and is listed in stable condition with injuries that are not life-threatening.
Police say a group of juveniles were in the back of the apartment building when a man fired multiple gunshots toward the area and hit one child.
The unidentified suspect is described as a man in dark clothing with a firearm.