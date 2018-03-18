DENVER (AP) — El Paso County authorities say a 2-year-old boy who was reported missing has been found in life-threatening condition.
The sheriff’s office posted on its Facebook page Sunday that Nain Dominguez was taken to a hospital. Officials did not provide additional details about Nain’s condition or where or when he was found.
Authorities issued an Amber Alert Saturday night after the young boy was reported gone.
The initial report said a man was seen carrying the child to a van, but later said the man and the van were not related to the disappearance.
