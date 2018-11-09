MACON, Ga. (AP) — A jury was deliberating the fate of a man charged with molesting an 11-year-old girl when his body was found in a Georgia park.
The Macon Telegraph reports 39-year-old Jermaine Bernard Anthony was present when his trial started Monday, but missed court sessions Wednesday and Thursday. Georgia law doesn’t require a defendant to be present once a trial has begun, and Anthony had posted bail.
His parents were in court, and he had told them he’d be there. They filed a missing person report Wednesday after their phone calls went to his voicemail.
The former gravedigger’s body was found the next day. The Telegraph reported that he apparently killed himself with a gunshot to the head.
Judge Howard Z. Simms declared a mistrial.
Information from: The Telegraph, http://www.macontelegraph.com