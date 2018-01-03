BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — California authorities say a young child has died in a fire inside a storage unit where a family of five had been living.
Kern County officials say firefighters responding near Bakersfield early Wednesday found the storage unit engulfed in flames.
KABC-TV reports a child 4 or 5 years old died. Three other family members were hospitalized with unknown injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
