By
The Associated Press

WINDSOR, Colo. (AP) — Colorado police say a child has died after being struck by a float during a Labor Day parade.

The incident happened during the Windsor Harvest Festival parade.

Police say the boy was a participant and the incident occurred near the end of the parade route.

The parade was canceled as emergency personnel treated and transported the child to a hospital where he died.

No other details were immediately released. The incident remained under investigation.

