WINDSOR, Colo. (AP) — Colorado police say a child has died after being struck by a float during a Labor Day parade.
The incident happened during the Windsor Harvest Festival parade.
Police say the boy was a participant and the incident occurred near the end of the parade route.
The parade was canceled as emergency personnel treated and transported the child to a hospital where he died.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Embassy illnesses in Cuba point to mysterious world of microwave weapons
- Chinese billionaire under investigation over sexual assault allegations in Minneapolis
- Actress in 'ER,' 'Stand and Deliver' fatally shot by police
- 'We Negroes' robocall is an attempt to 'weaponize race' in Florida campaign, Gillum warns
- McCain tributes echo with criticism of Trump
No other details were immediately released. The incident remained under investigation.