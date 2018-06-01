SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Three fires have killed a child, injured four others and displaced more than 20 people in a Georgia city.
Savannah firefighters tell news outlets they battled the blazes Wednesday morning.
Fire department spokeswoman Jenel Few says firefighters were called out to a two-story apartment building shortly after 1 a.m. The 5-year-old who died was found unresponsive in a bedroom where the flames appeared to have started. The four children who had been hurt were hospitalized, and two suffered severe burns. Red Cross was called to help 20 residents with housing.
Few says that several hours later, firefighters were sent out to a house fire where no one was hurt but two residents were displaced.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
- Scientists finally find the 240-million-year-old 'mother of all lizards'
- ABC and 'Roseanne': Many warning signs before racist tweet
- No stairway to basement heaven just yet for British singer
- Ohio man sues after Customs takes life savings from his carry-on
She says around 10:30 a.m., firefighters extinguished a kitchen fire at a Shriners temple.