SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Three fires have killed a child, injured four others and displaced more than 20 people in a Georgia city.

Savannah firefighters tell news outlets they battled the blazes Wednesday morning.

Fire department spokeswoman Jenel Few says firefighters were called out to a two-story apartment building shortly after 1 a.m. The 5-year-old who died was found unresponsive in a bedroom where the flames appeared to have started. The four children who had been hurt were hospitalized, and two suffered severe burns. Red Cross was called to help 20 residents with housing.

Few says that several hours later, firefighters were sent out to a house fire where no one was hurt but two residents were displaced.

She says around 10:30 a.m., firefighters extinguished a kitchen fire at a Shriners temple.