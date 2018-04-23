PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a 6-year-old boy was killed and his father was critically injured when the minibike they were riding on and an SUV collided in Philadelphia.
The crash occurred around 11:15 p.m. Sunday.
Authorities say the minibike driven by the 24-year-old father wasn’t registered or street legal. They say it had no lights and the father and son weren’t wearing helmets.
The boy was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later. The father was hospitalized with head, hip and leg injuries and had to have one leg partially amputated.
The 28-year-old man driving the SUV was being treated for undisclosed injuries. The names of the three victims haven’t been released.
Authorities say alcohol may have played a role in the crash.