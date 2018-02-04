VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A child has drowned at a hotel pool on the main strip of Virginia Beach.
WAVY reports that authorities were called to the SpringHill Suites by Marriott on Atlantic Avenue around 8 p.m. Saturday.
The station says investigators are reporting it was an accidental drowning at the hotel’s indoor pool.
The child’s age and name was not immediately released by authorities.
