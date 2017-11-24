WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a child has been found dead inside a Wichita home after a house fire.
The Wichita Eagle reports that the fire started early Friday in the northeast part of the city. Wichita Fire Department Chief Tammy Snow says officials are still confirming the child’s age and gender. The father was taken to the hospital in serious condition. He was the only other person in the home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
___
Most Read Stories
- Seattle’s income tax on the wealthy is illegal, judge rules
- Analysis: Five reasons the Seahawks waived Dwight Freeney WATCH
- 'I just can’t take these night games': Husky football fans tired of late games, with little notice
- 2 shot at Capitol Hill nightclub in Seattle
- Before losing cancer battle, Ben Cushing inspired Cougars, Huskies to band together VIEW
Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com