WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a child has been found dead inside a Wichita home after a house fire.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the fire started early Friday in the northeast part of the city. Wichita Fire Department Chief Tammy Snow says officials are still confirming the child’s age and gender. The father was taken to the hospital in serious condition. He was the only other person in the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com

