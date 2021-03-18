SAN FRANCISCO — Peloton told some customers Thursday that a child died after interacting with the company’s treadmill, the Tread Plus.

“I’m reaching out to you today because I recently learned about a tragic accident involving a child and the Tread+, resulting in, unthinkably, a death,” CEO John Foley wrote in a letter, according to a copy published by blog Pelo Buddy.

Peloton did not give many details on how the child died but said the company knows of “a small handful of incidents” involving the Tread Plus in which a child was hurt.

Peloton is best known for its home workout bike, which is equipped with a screen so exercisers can watch live or recorded classes while working out. The company introduced the Tread Plus, which costs $4,295, in 2018 and announced plans late last year to debut a lower-cost version of the treadmill in May.

The company said the Tread Plus was tested for people who weigh more than 105 pounds and are older than 16.

In his letter to customers, Foley said each child injury is “devastating to all of us at Peloton, and our hearts go out to the families involved.”

Demand for Peloton equipment and subscriptions soared during the pandemic as people canceled their gym memberships and stayed home. Peloton’s stock climbed more than 400% in 2020.

In his letter to customers, Foley urged people to keep children and pets away from the company’s equipment and remove the safety key from the treadmill after working out.