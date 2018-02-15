COVINGTON, La. (AP) — A 7-year-old boy has died following a traffic incident at a Covington area shopping center.
Shortly after 10:30 a.m. Thursday, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to The Shoppes Nord du Lac shopping center in response to a child being hit by a motorist.
When they arrived, deputies discovered a 7-year-old boy had been hit by a pick-up truck in the back northeast corner of the parking lot.
The child was transported via ambulance to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.
The sheriff’s office says the truck driver, 32-year-old Nathaniel Fornea, of Madisonville, voluntarily submitted to a blood-alcohol screening. Investigators say impairment is not suspected and no citations have been issued at this time.