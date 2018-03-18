CINCINNATI (AP) — A 3-year-old Ohio girl who was hospitalized after her baby sitter’s alleged assault has died.
Hannah Wesche was hospitalized after emergency crews found her unresponsive at her baby sitter’s home March 8 with labored breathing and bruises on her face.
The child’s father previously said Hannah was left brain dead and not expected to survive. Hannah’s father says the girl died at 12:15 a.m. Sunday.
A grand jury has indicted the baby sitter, 35-year-old Lindsay Partin, on charges of felonious assault and felony child endangering. She is likely to face additional charges following Hannah’s death.
Hannah’s father says he had taken her to Partin’s home for months before the alleged assault.
Partin’s attorneys have not responded to requests for comment.