LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. (AP) — A child is dead and three others were injured after a fire ripped through their house in Douglas County.
WSB-TV reports the fire broke out at a home in Lithia Springs around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
The home was destroyed by the blaze.
Rick Martin, with the Douglas County Government, said a mother, father and two kids were injured in the fire. One of those children, a 6-year-old girl, later died. The other’s conditions were not immediately available.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Species battle pits protected sea lions against fragile fish VIEW
- Hundreds of dead cattle lead to California rancher's arrest
- Austin bombing suspect had list of future targets
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Former Playboy model says Trump tried to pay her after sex
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
___
Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html