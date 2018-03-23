LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. (AP) — A child is dead and three others were injured after a fire ripped through their house in Douglas County.

WSB-TV reports the fire broke out at a home in Lithia Springs around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The home was destroyed by the blaze.

Rick Martin, with the Douglas County Government, said a mother, father and two kids were injured in the fire. One of those children, a 6-year-old girl, later died. The other’s conditions were not immediately available.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

