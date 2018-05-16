CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The director of the Office of the Child Advocate is calling for cooperation instead of finger-pointing after the state issued a lengthy response to abuse allegations at New Hampshire’s youth detention center.

The Disability Rights Center issued a report last week saying staff at the Sununu Youth Services Center routinely violated state law in using dangerous face-down restraint methods, including in the case of a 14-year-old boy with emotional and behavioral disabilities who ended up with a broken shoulder blade in December. The state attorney general and commissioner of Health and Human Services responded Tuesday, calling the report unfounded and irresponsible and accusing the center of cherry-picking information about the incident.

Moira O’Neill, director of the child advocate office, said the state’s defensive tone distracts from the shared goal of caring for and protection children.