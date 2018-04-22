CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A proposal to strengthen New Hampshire’s new office of the child advocate has the support of the division it monitors, though the governor is reserving judgment for now.

Lawmakers created the watchdog agency as part of larger effort to reform the Division of Children, Youth and Families, which has been under scrutiny since two toddlers were killed in 2014 and 2015.

The department of health and human services and DCYF support an amended bill to enhance the office, while a spokesman for Republican Gov. Chris Sununu says he is closely monitoring it.

The proposal would allow anyone to bring a complaint, not just a few select people. It would also give the office authority to communicate with teachers and other caregivers, and with the public in some circumstances.