PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — An adult and a 1-year-old child were killed while crossing a road in Florida.

The child’s mother was also injured Wednesday night when a car hit them as they crossed a Pensacola road.

Pensacola police spokesman Mike Wood says the adult who died was a friend of the child’s mother.

Wood tells news outlets that officers are searching for a white Dodge Challenger or Charger with damage to the driver’s side. It may also be missing a rear-view mirror.

The incident is under investigation.