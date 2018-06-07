PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — An adult and a 1-year-old child were killed while crossing a road in Florida.
The child’s mother was also injured Wednesday night when a car hit them as they crossed a Pensacola road.
Pensacola police spokesman Mike Wood says the adult who died was a friend of the child’s mother.
Wood tells news outlets that officers are searching for a white Dodge Challenger or Charger with damage to the driver’s side. It may also be missing a rear-view mirror.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Wyoming record-breaking largemouth bass caught
- Democrats poised to claim ballot slots in nearly all House districts in California
- Hawaii volcano lava destroys hundreds of homes overnight VIEW
- Missing woman, dead man found in storage facility in Alabama
- Handbag designer Kate Spade found dead in apparent suicide VIEW
The incident is under investigation.