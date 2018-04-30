CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old child has died after a fire in a camping trailer in northern Alabama.

The Cullman Times reports that the fire happened Sunday morning in the Simcoe community in Cullman County.

Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick said he was notified of the blaze around 8:40 a.m. Sunday through a 911 call. The child’s name wasn’t released.

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene, along with volunteer fire departments.

Few other details were available early Monday.

___

Information from: The Cullman Times, http://www.cullmantimes.com