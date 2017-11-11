JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Roy Miller was arrested early Saturday in Florida on a domestic battery charge, according to Duval County jail records.
Miller was jailed shortly before 5 a.m. by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The incident involved a minor injury, but no other details were available about the alleged battery.
Miller was scheduled to appear before a judge later Saturday.
The Chiefs, who are off this week, said in statement to The Associated Press that they were aware of the incident and gathering facts. They declined any further comment.
The 30-year-old Miller, who was drafted out of Texas by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, spent the past four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Miller signed a $1.4 million deal with Kansas City this past offseason but has only appeared in seven games with two tackles.
The AFC West-leading Chiefs (6-3) visit the New York Giants on Nov. 18.
