BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A report analyzing police traffic stops by race in Burlington, Vermont, finds that white and black drivers are just as likely to receive a warning instead of a ticket when stopped.

MyNBC5.com reports the 2017 study also shows that officers are just as likely to find contraband on white drivers as black drivers.

Burlington Police Chief Brandon del Pozo says the findings show improving trends in unbiased policing. But he says more work needs to be done.

He said more black drivers as a percent of the population are stopped in general, and they are searched more often.

The department says it also is working to figure out a trend showing that drivers of color are more likely to have a suspended license.