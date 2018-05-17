OSKALOOSA, Iowa (AP) — A southeast Iowa police officer accused of attacking her girlfriend has been fired.

Oskaloosa Police Chief Jake McGee told The Oskaloosa Herald that Janay Pritchett was terminated last week. He declined to comment further.

Pritchett’s lawyer, Jeffrey Bauer Jr., said Thursday that she intends to plead not guilty to the three charges: harassment, domestic abuse assault, display or use weapon and domestic abuse assault, second offense.

Court records say Pritchett’s girlfriend has told officers that she and Pritchett were arguing May 3 when Pritchett kicked her in the chest, pulled a pocketknife and cut her on the left side of her neck. The girlfriend said Pritchett then threatened to shoot her with a shotgun.

Pritchett says in a court document that she didn’t pull a knife or cut the girlfriend.