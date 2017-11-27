OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The chief of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol has announced his retirement, which will take effect later this week.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says Chief Ricky Adams will retire Friday and that Michael Harrell will take over as the new chief.

Harrell was previously assigned to troops that covered Pawnee, Tulsa, Enid, Muskogee and the Muskogee Turnpike. He was promoted to major in 2013 and has served as commander for several troops.

Adams has served as Oklahoma Highway Patrol chief since 2013.