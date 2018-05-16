Share story

By
The Associated Press

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Police say a man opened fire on officers trying to serve an arrest warrant, prompting a standoff and a shelter-in-place order for neighbors.

Middleborough Police Chief Joseph Perkins says nobody was struck when the suspect opened fire with a rifle at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police pulled back, took cover and established a perimeter around the house as the man barricaded himself inside.

The regional SWAT team was called to the scene.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

Residents of several homes in the neighborhood were asked to shelter in place while police negotiated with the man for a peaceful surrender.

