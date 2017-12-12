CHICAGO (AP) — Historians and Chicago aviation officials have celebrated the 90th birthday of Midway International Airport .

The airfield known as Chicago Municipal Airport opened on Dec. 12, 1927. That’s just six months after Charles Lindbergh made the first trans-Atlantic flight.

Officials from the Chicago Department of Aviation , Chicago History Museum , and Midway Historians were on hand for ceremonies Tuesday.

The airport had served 41,000 travelers on nearly 15,000 flights by the end of 1928. Today it handles more than 22 million passengers on 250,000 flights annually.