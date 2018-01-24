CHICAGO (AP) — More people and more cargo passed through Chicago’s two major airports in 2017 than ever before.

In a news release on Wednesday, Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s office says the city’s Department of Aviation has determined that more than 102 million passengers traveled through O’Hare and Midway International Airports and handled approximately 1.9 million tons of air cargo. Both figures represent records for the city.

The city also said that even though more travelers passed through the airports, the Transportation Safety Administration reported the average wait times at their security checkpoints at the two airports was consistently below 10 minutes.

Earlier this month the mayor’s office announced that a record 55.2 million tourists visited the city last year.