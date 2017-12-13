CHICAGO (AP) — Bus and train commuters are going to have to pay more for Chicago Transit Authority rides next year.

The transit agency’s board on Wednesday unanimously approved raising fares by 25 cents next year. It’s the first across-the-board increase in nine years and was prompted by a $33 million budget hole partly due to state budget cuts.

Cash bus fares will go up from $2.25 to $2.50, as will train fares. Some, including seniors, who qualify for reduced fares will also see increases next year.

CTA officials say there won’t be service cuts and no fare hikes are expected in 2019.

In 2013, CTA raised train fares to $5 on trips starting from O’Hare International Airport.

The transit agency provides about 1.6 million rides each weekday.