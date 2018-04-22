CHICAGO (AP) — The city of Chicago is attempting to collect millions of dollars from two cash-strapped suburbs indebted to the city for the water it provides.

The Chicago Tribune reports lawsuits were filed last month against Dolton and Robbins. The lawsuits allege the towns violated contracts, repayment agreements and the law by making unauthorized transfers of millions of dollars from water fund accounts into their general funds. As a result, Dolton owes Chicago nearly $8 million in unpaid water bills and penalties. Robbins owes more than $15 million.

Chicago’s Law Department spokesman Bill McCaffrey says the city has been trying to collect payments from Dolton and Robbins for years without success.

Dolton’s village attorney John Murphy said he’d been working to hammer out a repayment plan with Chicago. He says an agreement hasn’t been reached because Chicago wants its money quickly. Robbins officials did not return requests for comment.

