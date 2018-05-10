CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago State University is bringing in new leadership, including a former federal prosecutor as the university’s president and a former Chicago Bears defensive lineman as athletic director.

University officials announced Wednesday that Zaldwaynaka Scott is scheduled to take over as university president July 1. Scott is an attorney at Foley & Lardner and served on the university’s board of trustees from 2009-13.

Officials have also tapped Chris Zorich to be the university’s athletic director. Zorich played for the Bears from 1991-96.

The school has been trying to find solid financial footing after declaring a state of financial emergency in 2016 amid the Illinois budget crisis.

Lack of funds led to layoffs at the school. The university’s accreditation agency issued sanctions after the institution’s graduation rates and enrollment numbers fell.