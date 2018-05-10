CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago State University is bringing in new leadership, including a former federal prosecutor as the university’s president and a former Chicago Bears defensive lineman as athletic director.
University officials announced Wednesday that Zaldwaynaka Scott is scheduled to take over as university president July 1. Scott is an attorney at Foley & Lardner and served on the university’s board of trustees from 2009-13.
Officials have also tapped Chris Zorich to be the university’s athletic director. Zorich played for the Bears from 1991-96.
The school has been trying to find solid financial footing after declaring a state of financial emergency in 2016 amid the Illinois budget crisis.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Mormons severing all ties with Boy Scouts, ending long bond
- 'Ode to Joy': 104-year-old sings cheerily on eve of suicide
- Fact check: President Trump has made 3,001 false or misleading claims so far
- Freed detainees head home for big welcome, featuring Trump VIEW
- David Goodall, 104, just took his own life, after making a powerful statement about assisted death
Lack of funds led to layoffs at the school. The university’s accreditation agency issued sanctions after the institution’s graduation rates and enrollment numbers fell.