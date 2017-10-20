CHICAGO (AP) — Areas in Chicago’s downtown core and suburbs are among possible sites outlined in the city’s bid for Amazon’s second headquarters.
Chicago officials officially submitted a proposal earlier this week for what’s being called HQ2. The competition is expected to be stiff with cities nationwide hoping to lure an estimated 50,000 jobs.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner released a list Friday of 10 potential areas. There are two sites in the city’s core, with one that includes space in Willis Tower and an old U.S. Post Office building.
Others include neighborhood spots, like the medical district which is just west of downtown.
Sites in the suburbs of Schaumburg and Oak Brook are also included.
City officials have not released other details of the bid, including possible incentives.