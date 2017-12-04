CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago officials are urging residents to be prepared as temperatures are expected to drop this week, bringing cold weather to the area.
Temperatures were in the 60s on Monday in Chicago but according to the National Weather Service they’re expected to fall starting Tuesday with a low of 18 expected on Thursday night. Chicago officials say the city is monitoring conditions to prepare for and respond to the cold. They say residents should dress appropriately and drive according to conditions.
Anyone seeking access to a warming center or who has insufficient heat can call 311 for assistance in Chicago.
The city’s Streets and Sanitation Department manages more than 300 snow vehicles and has 20 new trucks this season. The city also has 374,000 tons of salt in piles throughout Chicago.
