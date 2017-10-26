CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a Chicago police vehicle crashed into a hole at a construction site, injuring two officers.
The single-vehicle crash was reported about 5 a.m. Thursday on the city’s South Side. The Chicago Fire Department responded to get the officers out and took them to a hospital.
Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL’-mee) said in a tweet that the officers were in serious condition.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
