CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a Chicago police vehicle crashed into a hole at a construction site, injuring two officers.

The single-vehicle crash was reported about 5 a.m. Thursday on the city’s South Side. The Chicago Fire Department responded to get the officers out and took them to a hospital.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL’-mee) said in a tweet that the officers were in serious condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.