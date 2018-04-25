CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Police are investigating the apparent theft of thousands of dollars from the collection plate at Holy Name Cathedral.

Archdiocese of Chicago spokeswoman Anne Maselli says in an email that officials investigating a “shortfall in offertory collections” discovered evidence of “criminal trespass at the cathedral offices.”

The archdiocese notified the police department, which launched an investigation.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says detectives have solid leads in the investigation. He would not elaborate but he says that no archdiocese employees are suspected of stealing the money from the cathedral on the city’s near North Side. He would only say that detectives believe “several thousand dollars” was taken.