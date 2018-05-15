CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer has pleaded guilty to soliciting sex with a 14-year-old girl and three other underage girls.
The Chicago Tribune reports 61-year-old William Whitley pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to a single count of sex trafficking of a minor. Whitley admitted to paying the 14-year-old girl about $60 to $150 for sex acts with her between June and September 2015.
The 27-year police veteran faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison when sentenced in September.
Whitley was stripped of his police powers after the federal investigation came to light.
The sex trafficking investigation began in September 2015 when an undercover investigator posing as a customer contacted the victim. The girl had posted a sex ad on the classified website Backpage.
Prosecutors say the girl was arrested after agreeing to having sex for $160. She agreed to cooperate with law enforcement.