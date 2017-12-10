CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say a man and woman from suburban Minneapolis falsely claimed they were robbed at knifepoint of a $12,000 engagement ring and other items.

Authorities said Saturday 27-year-old Katie Mager of Apple Valley and 27-year-old Ryan Reiersgaard of Burnsville each face a felony charge of disorderly conducted relating to the false report of a crime.

The pair told police they were downtown Chicago early Thursday when three people approached them with a knife. They said the robbers took the ring as well as a laptop, suitcase and an iPad Mini.

Police say Mager and Reiersgaard later admitted they made up the story. They were expected to appear in bond court in Chicago on Sunday.