CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police lieutenant who was the first woman to command the department’s Marine and Helicopter Unit has filed a sex discrimination lawsuit that alleges she was demoted because her boss didn’t want a woman to hold her job.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Lt. Allison Schloss alleges in the federal lawsuit against the department that her immediate superior “resented and bridled” at her being named by then-Superintendent Garry McCarthy to head the unit in 2014. She contends that Deputy Chief Steve Georgas did things like assign her busy work, and overrule her on personnel decisions before demoting her in 2016.

Georgas now head security at the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority, which operates Navy Pier and McCormick Services. He did not immediately return a call for comment.