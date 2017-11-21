CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s police oversight agency says an officer who fatally shot a 15-year-old boy must face a disciplinary hearing that could cost him his job.
Dakota Bright was fleeing police and was 50 feet (15 meters) away when Officer Brandon Ternand opened fire. Ternand said he thought Bright was armed. Investigators never found a weapon.
The Independent Police Review Authority determined earlier this year that Ternand used excessive force and recommended he be fired. But Superintendent Eddie Johnson disagreed, saying Ternand’s actions were justified.
Ternand was placed on paid desk duty in October.
Most Read Stories
- Everett’s bikini baristas head to federal court to argue for freedom of exposure
- Anthony Bourdain's 'Parts Unknown' came to Seattle: What did you think of the episode?
- Parents, adult son believed dead in Sammamish murder-suicide
- A Washington syrah was named second best wine in the world
- Trump: NFL should suspend Oakland Raiders' Marshawn Lynch
The Chicago Tribune reports that a Chicago Police Board member who reviewed the matter last week rejected Johnson’s recommendation and ordered a hearing. Possible punishment includes dismissal.
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx has decided against prosecuting Ternand.