CHICAGO (AP) — Attorneys prosecuting a Chicago police officer in the 2014 death of a black teenager have asked that the officer be locked up or have his bond increased after he gave a newspaper interview about one of the nation’s most infamous police shootings caught on video.

Special Prosecutor Joseph McMahon said the interview violated a judge’s order forbidding Jason Van Dyke, his attorneys or law enforcement officials from discussing evidence or expected testimony in the case.

Van Dyke’s lawyer, Daniel Herbert, disputed that his client’s interview with the Chicago Tribune violated the longstanding order, saying Van Dyke was “very careful not to discuss evidence in the case or the shooting itself.”

Instead, he said, Van Dyke was exercising his First Amendment right of free speech in the interview, in which he discussed his personal feelings, the effect of the case on his family and his belief that he is being made a political scapegoat.

Judge Vincent Gaughan, who has had kept tight control over the case, has sealed scores of documents and prohibited attorneys from discussing the case outside his courtroom. One question that could come up in the hearing is whether some of Van Dyke’s comments, including his contention that he would not have fired his weapon if he did not believe a life was in jeopardy, constitute a discussion of evidence.

The interview was the top story Wednesday on the Tribune’s front page. Audio of the interview was used by public radio station WBEZ. Van Dyke also gave an interview to the Chicago-area Fox station.