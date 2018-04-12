Share story

By
The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say an officer shot and wounded a young man who was holding a woman at gunpoint during an apparent break-in.

Police responded Wednesday evening to an apartment in the city’s West Town neighborhood and found the 23-year-old woman being held.

Officers approached the man and one of the officers fired, wounding the 19-year-old in the lower body. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition. Police say that a shot from the man’s gun wounded the woman in an arm. She was taken to a hospital in good condition.

Names of those involved weren’t immediately released, but police say the woman didn’t know the man. No officers were injured.

The shooting is under investigation and the officer who shot the man is being placed on administrative duties.

