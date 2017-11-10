CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer who made headlines last month when a jury awarded a man he shot in the head $44.7 million is now being sued by the family of a man he fatally shot three years ago.

Hector Hernandez’s family alleges in a wrongful death lawsuit filed Friday that 36-year-old Patrick Kelly shot Hernandez 13 times without provocation in April 2014. The suit also names another officer and the city of Chicago as defendants.

Kelly has contended he was in fear of his life and a city agency that once investigated police shootings determined the shooting was justified.

There have been questions about Kelly’s conduct even before last month’s jury award. He’s twice been found mentally unfit for duty, arrested twice, investigated and sued several times during his career.