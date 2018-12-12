CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel wants to legalize marijuana and open a city-owned casino to help pay down the city’s $28 billion public-pension debt.
Emanuel’s proposal also calls for issuing up to $10 billion in pension obligation bonds and changing the state constitution to allow cuts to retirees’ cost-of-living increases.
The fix proposed Wednesday comes as Emanuel prepares to leave office in May, and with the city’s required annual pension payments set to balloon over the next few years.
Emanuel outlined steps Chicago has taken in recent years to stabilize the funds, including raising taxes. But he called the pension crisis a “flashing yellow light of uncertainty and instability” for Chicago.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump said he thinks 'the people would revolt' if he were impeached
- What happens when 25,000 Amazon workers flush toilets?
- Trump threatens shutdown in wild encounter with Democrats WATCH
- 5 things to watch this week in the Mueller probe
- Pelosi gives Trump an earful, questions 'manhood' in private WATCH
Democratic Gov.-elect J.B. Pritzker has said he supports legalizing marijuana and is open to expanding gambling.