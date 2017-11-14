BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines County jury has found a Chicago man guilty of first-degree murder for the 2015 shooting death of a Burlington man.

The Hawk Eye reports that 24-year-old Earl Riley Booth-Harris was found guilty Tuesday of killing 24-year-old Deonte Carter on Feb. 16, 2015. Booth-Harris faces a mandatory term of life in prison when he’s sentenced on Dec. 18.

Authorities say Carter was shot three times in an exchange of gunfire at a Burlington intersection that also saw Booth-Harris shot in a leg. Booth-Harris told officials when he was treated for the wound that he had been walking with others when he was caught in the crossfire of two other men shooting.

Booth-Harris was arrested months later in Illinois. Prosecutors say forensic evidence tied him to Carter’s shooting.

___

