CHICAGO (AP) — Murder charges have been filed against a convicted bank robber in the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend’s grandmother at the Chicago home the women shared.

Benjamin Williams is also charged with attempted murder in the stabbing of the ex-girlfriend, an 18-year-old.

Prosecutors say 65-year-old Peggy Goodman was shot to death Friday. Prosecutors say Cook County Judge David Navarro on Monday ordered Williams held without bail.

Prosecutors say Goodman and her granddaughter were attacked after the younger woman let Williams and another man into the home. Williams allegedly fatally shot Goodman after her granddaughter fled to a second-floor bedroom. The granddaughter was later stabbed by the second man who has yet to be charged.

The 31-year-old Williams of Chicago served time in federal prison in a 2009 Oak Lawn bank robbery. It wasn’t immediately known if Williams has legal representation.