CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man beaten by a transit police officer in 2015 and wrongly jailed for nearly two years has received a $225,000 settlement from the Metra commuter railroad.

The Daily Herald reports that attorneys for D’Nardo Mack say he was “unjustifiably attacked” at Millennium Station in Chicago by former Metra Officer David Robertson. Mack was initially charged with five criminal offenses, including resisting arrest and unlawful use of a deadly weapon.

But authorities say surveillance video shows Robertson punching and spraying Mack with pepper spray unprovoked. The video also shows other officers hitting Mack with batons and punching him.

Robertson has been charged with aggravated battery. Metra officials say two other officers involved were terminated.

Metra says the incident isn’t “representative of the culture and standards” of its police force.

