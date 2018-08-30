CHICAGO (AP) — Fire crews are responding to a report of people trapped inside a Chicago water reclamation plant after a fire and possible explosion caused part of the building’s roof to collapse.
WLS-TV reports firefighters were seen rescuing one person from the building on the city’s South Side.
Officials have said two to three people may have been trapped inside the building.
A fire department spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- U.S. denying passports to Americans along the border, throwing their citizenship into question
- Body found in fish tank in missing man's San Francisco home
- Florida reels as red tide rolls on, killing wildlife, tourism, businesses
- Florida GOP candidate warns not to 'monkey this up' by electing African American as governor
- New law to make California first state to end bail