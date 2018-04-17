CHICAGO (AP) — Family members are finalizing the funeral details for a Bradley University student from Chicago who was shot dead at an off-campus party earlier this month.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Nasjay Murry’s funeral will be held this weekend in Chicago.

A 16-year-old boy is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting, which also left another person dead. Officials haven’t named the suspect because of his age.

Murry was studying biomedical science at the Peoria school. The 18-year-old’s father says she dreamed of being the first doctor in the family.

Murry graduated from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. College Preparatory High School. She was accepted to several colleges, including Brown University, an Ivy League school in Providence, Rhode Island. She decided to attend Bradley in order to stay near family.

___

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com