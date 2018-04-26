ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — The ban on ice cream trucks in the Chicago suburb of Elgin is finally melting after 45 years.

The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reports that the Elgin City Council on Wednesday voted to amend the city code to allow ice cream trucks and ice cream carts from April through October.

The unanimous vote by members of the council only applies to the sale of ice cream and other frozen desserts. Food trucks are still only allowed in Elgin during special events and on private property.

Under the ordinance, ice cream truck operators must be at least 18 years old, pass a background check and get a yearly permit after a safety inspection.