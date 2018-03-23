LOMBARD, Ill. (AP) — Suburban Chicago prosecutors have charged a 28-year-old woman with first-degree murder in her mother’s strangulation death.
The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reports that a DuPage County judge set bail at $3 million on Friday for Stephanie DeFalco of Lombard. DeFalco was charged Monday with misdemeanor theft after stealing jewelry belonging to her mother. Prosecutors say DeFalco posted bail and returned home to have an argument with 61-year-old Judith DeFalco.
Prosecutors say Stephanie DeFalco stole money, a cellphone and more jewelry from her mother after killing her and leaving her in bed. Judith DeFalco was found with blunt force trauma wounds to the head. Police arrested Stephanie DeFalco early Wednesday
It wasn’t immediately clear if Stephanie DeFalco had an attorney who could comment on her behalf. Her next court date is April 6.
Information from: Daily Herald, http://www.dailyherald.com