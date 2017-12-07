AURORA, Ill. (AP) — A 41-year-old suburban Chicago woman has been charged with stealing money from a resident of a long-term care facility while working for a state contractor.

A Thursday statement from the Kane County state’s attorney’s office says Mary E. Pfingston, of Joliet, faces a multi-count indictment that includes charges of financial exploitation of the elderly and public contractor misconduct.

Pfingston worked for Senior Services Associates. It was contracted with the state through the Illinois Department on Aging. The indictment alleges Pfingston stole thousands of dollars from the care-facility resident in 2015.

Pfingston was arrested Wednesday. An Illinois State Police statement says that she also had a warrant for failure to appear in a Will County case and remained in custody on Thursday. The official statements don’t name an attorney for Pfingston.