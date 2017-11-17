JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in the strangulation death of his wife.

The Will County State’s Attorney’s office says in a news release that 29-year-old Cesar Garcia of Crest Hill was sentenced Thursday. Garcia pleaded guilty in August to first-degree murder in the 2015 death of 22-year-old Laura Garcia.

Police were conducting a well-being check at Laura Garcia’s apartment when they discovered Garcia and his dead wife lying on a bed.

According to the release, Cesar Garcia was not living in the apartment at the time. Authorities say he had come over to talk to his wife, who had been trying to end the relationship. He told her that he could not have her, nobody could, and then strangled her.