ST. CHARLES, Ill. (AP) — A 23-year-old suburban Chicago man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for slashing his girlfriend’s throat with a steak knife during an argument.

Kane County prosecutors say John C. Hawkins of Elgin was sentenced as part of an agreement after pleading guilty on Tuesday to armed violence.

Kane County State’s Attorney Joe McMahon called the 2017 attack “vicious, cowardly and nearly deadly.”

Prosecutors say Hawkins grabbed his girlfriend by the neck while she was in the bathroom of an Elgin apartment they shared and then cut her. They say the cut came within one-quarter inch of her carotid artery. When she fell, prosecutors say Hawkins also kicked her and then fled through a window.